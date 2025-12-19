Violence erupts in Bangladesh after wounded youth leader dies in Singapore

DHAKA: Violence broke out in Bangladesh's capital early on Friday (Dec 19) after a youth leader of the country's 2024 pro-democracy uprising who was injured in an assassination attempt died in a hospital in Singapore.

Thousands of protesters took to the streets of Dhaka after the death of Sharif Osman Hadi, 32, was announced, to demand that his killers be arrested.

Several buildings in the capital, including those housing the country's two leading newspapers, were set on fire, according to authorities, with staff trapped inside.

Hadi was a key figure in last year's uprising that ended the autocratic rule of prime minister Sheikh Hasina and sent her fleeing to India. He was running for a parliament seat in the February 2026 national election.

Subscribe to CNA’s Morning Brief An automated curation of our top stories to start your day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

On Dec 12, Hadi was shot by masked assailants as he was leaving a mosque in Dhaka. He was airlifted to a hospital in Singapore for treatment, where he succumbed to his injuries on Thursday.

At least three cases of arson were reported in Dhaka after the news of his death spread, a spokesperson for the Fire Brigade and Civil Defence force told AFP, including a fire at the Daily Star building and another at a building housing the Prothom Alo newspaper.

The two papers are the largest in the South Asian country, but protesters accused them of being aligned with neighbouring India, where Hasina has taken refuge.

Zyma Islam, a reporter for the Daily Star said she was trapped inside the burning building.

"I can't breathe anymore. There's too much smoke. I am inside. You are killing me," she wrote on her Facebook page.

The house of India's deputy ambassador to Bangladesh was also surrounded by hundreds of people who were trying to demonstrate in a sit-in, but police lobbed tear gas shells to disperse the crowd, according to local news reports.

In addition, protesters blocked a key highway connecting the capital with the central city of Mymensingh and attacked the residence of a former minister in Chittagong in the country's southeast, according to footage shown on local television.

ACTIVIST'S DEATH ANNOUNCED

Earlier on Friday, Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) announced that Hadi had died in hospital in the country.

"Mr Sharif Osman Hadi was evacuated by air from Bangladesh to the Singapore General Hospital (SGH) Neurosurgical Intensive Care Unit on Dec 15, 2025, to receive emergency medical treatment," MFA said.

"Despite the best efforts of the doctors from SGH and the National Neuroscience Institute, Mr Hadi succumbed to his injuries on Dec 18, 2025.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is assisting the Bangladesh High Commission in Singapore with the arrangements to repatriate the late Mr Hadi to Bangladesh."

In Dhaka, the interim government headed by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus confirmed Hadi's death.

"His demise is an irreparable loss for the nation," Yunus said in a televised speech.

"The country's march toward democracy cannot be halted through fear, terror, or bloodshed."

The government also announced special prayers at mosques on Friday and a half-day of mourning on Saturday.

Hadi, a senior leader of the student protest group Inqilab Mancha, was an outspoken critic of India, where Hasina remains in self-imposed exile.

MANHUNT FOR GUNMAN

Bangladeshi police, meanwhile, have launched a manhunt for Hadi's shooters, releasing photographs of two key suspects and offering a reward of 5 million taka (about US$42,000) for information leading to their arrest.

Yunus, the 85-year-old Nobel Peace Prize winner leading Bangladesh until the Feb 12 vote, has called the shooting a premeditated attack carried out by a powerful network aimed at derailing the election.

Muslim-majority Bangladesh, a nation of 170 million people, will directly vote for 300 lawmakers for its parliament, with another 50 selected on a women's list.

The last elections, held in January 2024, gave Hasina a fourth straight term and her Awami League 222 seats, but were decried by opposition parties as a sham.

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party, led by three-time former prime minister Khaleda Zia, is widely tipped to win the upcoming vote.

Zia is in intensive care in Dhaka, and her son and political heir, Tarique Rahman, is set to return from exile in Britain after 17 years on Dec 25.