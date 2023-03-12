Who is state councillor Shen Yiqin, the only woman at the top of China politics?

Shen Yiqin, former Communist Party chief of the southern Chinese province of Guizhou, has been appointed one of the country’s five state councillors, becoming the most senior woman official in the leadership.

The appointment came five months after Beijing unveiled its first all-male Politburo in 20 years.

Experts said that while her appointment showed there was a path for women in politics in China, the glass ceiling limited their chances of promotion, undermining the quality of decision-making at the top levels.

Shen, 63, is from the Bai ethnic group and stepped down as provincial party chief in December to take on a then unnamed new role.

Until that point, She had spent her entire political career in her home province, serving in leading roles in the party school, propaganda, and political and legal affairs bodies in Guizhou.

She was Guizhou’s first woman governor and when she was appointed the province’s party chief in November 2020, she became the only woman holding a top provincial party position.

With the departure of Vice Premier Sun Chunlan, Shen was widely expected to be promoted to the Politburo and take on Sun’s responsibilities.

Instead, she remained part of the Central Committee, a rung down in the party hierarchy where women account for just 5 per cent of the 205 full members.