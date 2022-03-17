China's Shenzhen plans 'orderly' work resumption as COVID-19 vigilance continues

BEIJING: The major Chinese technology hub of Shenzhen will allow its firms to resume work in an "orderly" manner after the suspension of non-essential businesses in an effort to contain an outbreak of COVID-19, a city official said on Thursday (Mar 17).

Shenzhen, which is close to Hong Kong, saw local confirmed transmissions pick up to 71 on Wednesday from 55 the previous day. While the outbreak is small by international standards, authorities are leaving nothing to chance.

"On condition that the epidemic prevention and control work is done well, enterprises will resume production in an orderly way based on region and category," said Huang Qiang, deputy-secretary general of the Shenzhen municipal government, at a news briefing, without providing details or specific timeline.

"We should be aware that the new daily case numbers so far still remained relatively high," he added. "There must be no loosening or slacking in virus control and prevention work."

Shenzhen is planning to test all of its residents three times during March 14 to 17. It has also suspended buses and subways as well as all non-essential economic activity in a week-long containment programme it described as "slow living". Supermarkets, pharmacies and medical institutions were among the only businesses allowed to open.