Japan prosecutors indict Abe murder suspect after psychiatric review

TOKYO: The man accused of killing former prime minister Shinzo Abe was indicted on Friday (Jan 13), a Japanese court said, after a lengthy psychiatric review found him fit to stand trial.

Tetsuya Yamagami was detained immediately after the former Japanese premier was gunned down last July while giving a campaign speech in the western city of Nara.

The 42-year-old spent months undergoing a psychiatric assessment, which ended earlier this week with his transfer to a police station.

Yamagami faces charges of murder and violation of arms control laws, Nara District Court spokesman Kenichiro Nomura told AFP. He could face the death penalty if convicted.

Yamagami has admitted killing Abe, according to local media, and images taken at the scene show him holding and firing an apparently homemade weapon.

He reportedly targeted Abe over the former leader's ties to the Unification Church, the global sect whose members are sometimes referred to as "Moonies".

Yamagami is believed to have resented the church over large donations his mother made that bankrupted his family.

Abe, who was given a rare state funeral, was not a member of the church but had addressed an affiliated group, as have other well-known speakers such as Donald Trump.

Founded in Korea in 1954 by Sun Myung Moon, the church rose to global prominence in the 1970s and 80s.

The group, officially known as the Family Federation for World Peace and Unification, has denied wrongdoing and has pledged to prevent "excessive" donations from members.