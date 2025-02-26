Shunned by US, Europe courts India over trade and security

BRUSSELS: The EU's top team is to embark on an "unprecedented" visit to India this week, as the bloc seeks to broaden its commercial and diplomatic ties to hedge against souring relations with the United States.

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen and her college of commissioners are to hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government in New Delhi during a two-day trip, starting on Thursday (Feb 27).

The trip is the latest sign of a Brussels push to diversify ties away from the United States and position itself as a reliable partner for others looking to do business.

"In this era of intense geostrategic competition, Europe stands for openness, partnership, and outreach," von der Leyen said ahead of the trip, hailing India as one of the EU's "most trusted friends and allies".

Almost all the EU's 26 commissioners are to join the 66-year-old German politician in what the bloc's executive is billing as the first visit of its kind to the South Asian giant – and the first outside Europe for the new college that took office in December.

It comes as US President Donald Trump has upended Brussels's traditionally close partnership with Washington, berating EU tech laws, threatening tariffs, and undercutting European allies by launching Ukraine talks with Russia's Vladimir Putin.

The European Union has been left "looking for friends" and India, the world's most populous country, is a "natural candidate", said Andre Sapir, of Brussels-based think tank Bruegel.