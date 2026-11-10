Siargao’s tourism boom: Are local Filipinos being priced out of paradise?

SIARGAO, Philippines: For professional surfer John Mark Tokong, better known to his peers as Marama, the waters surrounding Siargao have always been more than a surfing paradise.

Growing up on the southeastern Philippine island, fishing was part of everyday life. When there was little food, the sea provided. Families relied on farming and selling what they could to make ends meet.

“Growing up here, a long time ago, (there was) not much business,” he recalled. “If we didn’t have food, we’d go fishing. We’d farm (for) rice.”

Today, the island he calls home is almost unrecognisable.

Once-quiet streets are now lined with trendy cafes, restaurants and resorts. Tourists flock to its beaches while surfers from around the world descend on its legendary waves.

For Marama, who has since become one of the nation’s leading professional surfers, the transformation has opened doors to opportunities that would have been difficult to imagine during his childhood.

But Siargao’s newfound fame has also come at a cost.

Behind its picture-perfect beaches and thriving tourism industry, locals are grappling with soaring rents, mounting waste and fears that rapid development could eventually push them out of their own communities.