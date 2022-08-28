Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

Power crunch in China's Sichuan province eases, says state media
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

Power crunch in China's Sichuan province eases, says state media

Power crunch in China's Sichuan province eases, says state media
A man standing in the basin of a community reservoir near his farm that ran nearly empty after its retaining wall started to leak and hot weather and drought conditions accelerated the loss of water, in Longquan village in southwestern China's Chongqing Municipality, Saturday, Aug 20, 2022. (File photo: AP/Mark Schiefelbein)
28 Aug 2022 07:14PM (Updated: 28 Aug 2022 07:14PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING: A power crunch driven by drought in China's southwestern province of Sichuan, the country's biggest hydropower producer, has started to ease as temperatures fall, state media reported on Sunday (Aug 28).

Power for ordinary industrial and commercial users has been restored while that for large industrial users will be gradually restored, except for highly energy-intensive industries, state media reported, citing the State Grid Corp.

A long drought across the Yangtze basin has crimped electricity supply, prompting concerns that China could suffer another devastating power shortage.

But demand is easing as the letup in temperatures, which had exceeded 40 degrees Celsius in many areas, has tempered a surge in air conditioner use, state media said.

Sichuan generates 30 per cent of China's hydroelectric power, usually delivering a massive power surplus to the rest of the country.

But it is now receiving electricity from other provinces after weeks of minimal rainfall and extreme heat.

Related:

Source: Reuters/gr

Related Topics

sichuan China drought weather

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.