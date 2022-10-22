Forget gold, many settle for silver instead ahead of India's auspicious Deepavali festival

MUMBAI: Housewife Jayshree Jain buys gold and silver every Deepavali – considered an auspicious day in the Hindu calendar for getting jewellery – but this year, silver seems to be the more attractive choice for her.

“The price of gold is so high,” said Ms Jain. “I think I can afford about 5g of gold, and I'll buy some coins in silver – about 5g to 20g of it.”

India is known for its love for gold. But with steep gold prices, many people in India are turning to silver as a more affordable alternative.

The festival of lights, widely associated with the Hindu goddess of wealth Lakshmi, is traditionally a popular time to spend and invest.

This year, jewellers in India are expecting silver sales to shine.

RISING DEMAND FOR SILVER

Demand for silver – seen by some as a promising investment, described by others as the poor man's gold – is already picking up.

India imported more than 5,000 tonnes of silver in the first seven months of this year, according to official data. That compares to less than 2,800 tonnes of silver imports during the whole of last year.

Imports of silver have also been boosted by industrial demands, as the metal is widely used in electronics and solar panels.