Maiden ferry for travel bubble between Singapore, Batam and Bintan to operate on Feb 18: Indonesia minister

JAKARTA: The first ferry carrying passengers under the travel bubble between Singapore, Batam and Bintan will depart Tanah Merah Ferry Terminal on Friday (Feb 18).

At a virtual press conference on Monday, Indonesia’s Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto said: “Regarding the Batam-Bintan travel bubble, on Feb 18, the ferries from Singapore will start entering those areas.” He did not elaborate.

Commenting on the announcement, Chairman of Nongsa Sensation Anddy Fong told CNA on Monday: “Currently we will only operate one ferry per day for a start.”

Nongsa Sensation is a grouping of resorts in Nongsapura, Batam.

The ferry has the capacity to take on about 240 people but Mr Fong said due to the implementation of COVID-19 health protocols, it will only be able to carry a maximum of 120 people.

“I cannot give you the exact number of guests on Friday yet because everyone is still struggling to get bookings and answer enquiries, a lot of enquiries and phone calls … people are keen to come,” said Mr Fong.

While in Batam Nongsapura, travellers from Singapore will be separated from domestic tourists to ensure health protocols are in place, he added.

The first ferry from Tanah Merah will depart at 3pm Singapore time and arrive in Nongsapura at around 2:40 Batam time on Friday, Mr Fong also said.

There will be daily ferries from Nongsapura to Tanah Merah departing at 1pm Batam time.

Responding to CNA's queries on Tuesday, ferry operator BatamFast confirmed that the maiden ferry will depart on Feb 18 from Tanah Merah ferry to Nongsapura.

To be able to travel, visitors must have stayed in Singapore for the last 14 days prior to the trip, it said.

They also must have received two doses of COVID-19 vaccine with the last dose taken at least 14 days from the date of the trip.

BatamFast also said that visitors must stay within the designated areas while in Nongsapura and are not allowed to mix with people outside their own group.