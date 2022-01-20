Singapore-Indonesia leaders’ retreat to be held in Bintan on Jan 25: Indonesian foreign ministry

JAKARTA: The next Singapore-Indonesia Leaders’ Retreat will be held on Jan 25, said the Indonesian foreign ministry on Thursday (Jan 20).

In a press conference, Mr Mirza Nurhidayat, the director in charge of Southeast Asia affairs at Indonesia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said that both leaders will be meeting in Bintan.

He added that the event was originally scheduled to be held in 2020. But due to the pandemic, it can only be held next week.

“This Leaders’ Retreat meeting is a modality of cooperation between the two countries … things related to increasing bilateral cooperation between Indonesia and Singapore will be discussed,” he said.

“We continue to make preparations with various relevant ministries and institutions to ensure that the implementation of the Leaders’ Retreat goes according to plan.”

President Joko Widodo last met Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on October 8, 2019 for the annual retreat traditionally held to foster bilateral relations. They have not had a retreat since due to COVID-19.

When interviewed by CNA in November last year, Mr Widodo said that he will discuss with Mr Lee how and when the two countries can reopen borders.

"We will discuss a travel corridor arrangement which we hope can be opened, but not everywhere in Indonesia,” he said.

“Maybe, (between) Bintan and Singapore, or Bali and Singapore, Jakarta and Singapore, for example. But again, all these have to be gradual," said Mr Widodo at that time.