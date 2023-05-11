Singapore-JB RTS Link on track to start operations by end-2026, construction at Singapore side hits halfway mark

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link project is on track to be completed by end-2026 and construction has reached the halfway mark on the Singapore side.

Speaking during a press conference in Johor Bahru on Thursday (May 11), Singapore’s Transport Minister S Iswaran said that construction on the Singapore side was around 50 per cent completed. His Malaysian counterpart Anthony Loke noted that the construction on the Malaysia side was around a third complete.

The pair spoke to reporters after a working visit to the RTS Link Project Marine Viaduct site in Johor Bahru to inspect the construction progress.

Mr Iswaran said: "Work on the Singapore side of the RTS Link is progressing well. And we have completed about 50 per cent of civil construction works for both the overall railway infrastructure and marine viaduct. In short, based on the progress that we have achieved on both sides, we expect to be ready on time for commencing passenger services by the end of 2026."

Mr Iswaran added that the next significant milestone for the project is when the "drop-in span bridge” connecting both sides of the viaduct will be completed.

He said that the next milestone event will be commemorated by the prime ministers of Singapore and Malaysia in early 2024.

Mr Loke said that Malaysia is confident of completing the project "in full" by December 2026 in accordance with the bilateral agreement signed between the two countries.

"As of Apr 30, the overall progress of the railway infrastructure (on the Malaysia side) has reached 36 per cent, which is one-third of the project. For the marine viaduct portion, where we are visiting today, the actual progress is 30 per cent," said Mr Loke.

"Malaysia remains fully committed to the delivery of RTS Link, working closely with Singapore,” he added.

The RTS Link aims to connect Bukit Chagar in Johor Bahru city to Woodlands in Singapore, serving about 10,000 passengers per hour each way to help ease traffic congestion on the Causeway.

RTS Link tunnels will connect to a viaduct 25m above the Straits of Johor, bridging the Woodlands North station in Singapore to the Bukit Chagar station in Johor Bahru.

The CIQ (customs, immigration, quarantine) facilities of both countries will be co-located at the Woodlands North and Bukit Chagar stations, which means passengers only need to clear immigration authorities once - at their point of departure.