Specific details of COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine donation to Johor still being discussed: MOH

SINGAPORE: Singapore is working towards the donation of around 100,000 Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine doses to Johor and the specific details are still being discussed with relevant parties, said a Ministry of Health (MOH) spokesperson on Thursday (Sep 9).

This came after Chief Minister Hasni Mohammad said on Monday that the Singapore Government will contribute 100,640 doses of Pfizer vaccine to the Johor state government. This is on top of the 20,000 Sinovac doses contributed in late July, as a sign of close ties between both sides, he added.

Responding to CNA’s queries, the MOH spokesperson noted that Singapore has reached a high rate of vaccination and has stock in hand, with all vaccines having expiry dates.

“In the meantime, our neighbours in the region are in need of vaccines as they are ramping up their national exercises, whereas our demand for (the) vaccine booster programme will pick up only early next year,” said the spokesperson.

“Given these considerations, it makes sense to channel vaccines to where they are needed most in our region, through donations and swap arrangements.”

MOH added: “We are therefore working towards the donation of around 100,000 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines to Johor. The specific details of the donation are still being discussed with the relevant parties, including the pharmaceutical companies.”

It also said that by extending mutual support and assisting neighbouring countries, Singapore can help boost the overall resiliency of the region.