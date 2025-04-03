Singapore-linked companies going big in China’s medical sector

SHANGHAI: In another milestone for Singapore-linked firms in China’s medical sector, Raffles Medical Group recently inked a collaboration agreement with one of the most renowned public hospitals in Shanghai.

This comes as Singapore companies have been going big and moving fast in the health industry in the world’s second-most populous nation, despite challenges plaguing the Chinese economy.

Through the tie-up with Renji Hospital, Raffles will establish a "dual circulation" service system for medical resources.

Raffles patients will get to tap the expertise of Renji specialists, while Renji gains exposure to Raffles’ well-heeled clientele across Asia.

“(Renji) has 180 years of history. They must know China a lot better than us,” noted Dr Loo Choong Yong, executive chairman and co-founder of Raffles Medical Group.

“Currently, they have a few thousand beds. Their public hospitals are very big. They have a wealth of talent, many specialists who are well trained – and the volume is huge.”

Renji – an affiliate of the Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine – sees more than 7 million patients annually.

Raffles operates medical facilities in 14 Asian cities. These include three hospitals in Shanghai, Chongqing and Beijing, as well as outpatient clinics in five Chinese cities.