More than 200,000 visitors from Singapore have entered Malaysia since Apr 1: Tourism minister

PETALING JAYA: More than 200,000 visitors from Singapore have entered Malaysia through the Johor land checkpoints since the full reopening of the countries' borders on Apr 1.

Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Nancy Shukri said that the gradual increase in arrivals has given a ray of hope to Malaysia’s tourism sector, showing that the industry is on the path to recovery.

“Singapore tourists are expected to increase with the upcoming Hari Raya celebration," she said on Tuesday (Apr 26).

"They want to visit relatives in Malaysia and it is good news for the Malaysian economy."

A total of 204,927 visitors from Singapore made their way into Malaysia via the Woodlands Causeway and Tuas Second Link, and were processed at the customs, immigration and quarantine complex at the Sultan Iskandar Building and the Sultan Abu Bakar Complex in Iskandar Puteri.