Singapore-Malaysia air VTL: Workers look forward to reunion but travel cost a hurdle for some

With the launch of the air Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) between Singapore and Malaysia on Nov 29, he is counting down to the reunion.

“When the VTL was confirmed, my wife and I planned to take a month-long holiday to go to Malaysia and spend time with her and celebrate (our daughter’s) first birthday together,” he told CNA.

Despite the spike in interest in the air VTL after its announcement, some travellers have expressed concern over the costs involved to make a round trip.

On Nov 8, the prime ministers of both countries said that a VTL between Changi Airport and Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) will begin on Nov 29.

Under the VTL, those who are fully vaccinated will be able to travel between Singapore and Malaysia, and be subjected to COVID-19 tests in lieu of serving quarantine or stay-home notice.

Additionally both countries are also in discussions to open the land border for a VTL arrangement by the end of November.

For those like Vasudevan who have not been able to shuttle back and forth due to prolonged border closures, the air VTL scheme is soothing news.

Singapore and Malaysia currently have in place the Periodic Commuting Arrangement, which allows work pass holders to travel between the two countries.

However, under the PCA, commuters are required to serve quarantine upon entering both countries. They are also only allowed to travel home for leave once every 90 days.

The VTL means that there is no quarantine requirement and workers can potentially travel home more often to see their family members.

Vasudevan told CNA that he and his wife did not use PCA to travel home because of the costs associated with quarantine fees, and the unpaid leave they would have to take.

He plans to travel home in January under the air VTL. “We are reviewing the protocols and will buy our tickets soon,” he said.

The air VTL has also been welcomed by Singaporeans who are in Malaysia.

Singaporean Daniel Wong, who is based in Kuala Lumpur, told CNA that this would enable him to go home and see his family for the first time in almost two years.

Wong, who works in the sports industry, has booked tickets for the air VTL to head back to Singapore on Dec 1.

“The last time I was in Singapore was pre-COVID-19 in February 2020,” said Wong.

“With quarantine on both sides (for the PCA), it was impractical. The duration was too long and costs too high,” he added.

Since the air VTL announcement, there are signs of a spike in demand for flight bookings.

Travel portal Traveloka’s vice president for marketing transport and financial services Andhini Putri told CNA that there has been a “double-digit percentage growth” in flight bookings from both Singapore and Malaysia.

“We’ve also seen searches increase over 20 times for flights between Singapore and Kuala Lumpur. Interest has also consistently increased as more people learn about the news,” said Putri.