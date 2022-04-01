From JB to Singapore: We expected congestion, but the commute was smooth on first morning of border reopening

Mohd Mirza, 28, as he wanted to be known and Nurashikin Rozman, 27, had boarded the 7am shuttle just hours after returning from Singapore past midnight.

“We just wanted to come out of Singapore. We wanted to savour the atmosphere of going back to Malaysia,” Mirza told me.

After a few hours of sleep at his parents’ house, it was then back to Singapore again for work.

Except for three weeks in January when the VTL was in place, they had remained in Singapore since the beginning of the pandemic.

However, the VTL was not exactly practical for the couple, given the costs involved such as needing to pay for swab tests.

As things slowly return to normal, they plan to ride across the Causeway everyday.

They are currently paying S$1000 monthly to rent a flat in Singapore. “We can rent a house in Johor Bahru for that amount,” Nurashikin remarked.

It took the bus less than five minutes to reach the Singapore checkpoint. Along the way, I saw a few people walking across the Causeway.

Clearing the Singapore immigration took slightly longer than the Malaysian side, but it was still seamless.

I was last in Singapore back in January 2017 for a one-night stay with my wife. Talk about being so close yet so far.

Before today’s trip, my current passport has only been used once – for an overseas journey back in February 2019.

After clearing Singapore immigration, I spoke to Zulkifli Nawawi, 46, who was in Singapore to look for work.

He quit his job as a cleaner in Singapore so that he would not have to be separated from his two small children.

“My old supervisor called me to come back and work. After more than two years, it is a relief finally that the border is open,” he said.

His words did have an effect on me.

My late father used to work in Singapore a long time ago, driving daily across the Causeway and battling traffic jams.

It certainly wasn’t easy for him. As a child, I was glad that I never had to be separated from him for long periods of time, unlike families who have been separated due to COVID-19.

I can only hope that with the reopening of the borders, less families would be separated because of the need to regularly travel to another country to work.