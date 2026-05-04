Commuters, drivers flag concerns as enhanced Singapore-Malaysia taxi service kicks off

JOHOR BAHRU/SINGAPORE: At 10am on Monday (May 4), 57-year-old Malaysian taxi driver Shaban Shawal was still waiting for his first passenger at Johor’s Larkin Terminal to take across the border to Singapore.

“Usually by this time, I would have made my first trip … Just this morning, I saw four people walk away because they were shocked by the new price,” he told CNA.

A new enhanced cross-border taxi scheme which took effect on Monday, has introduced a range of new flexible drop-off points and additional pick-up locations. But the change comes at a cost.

Fares for street-hail rides from Ban San Street Terminal are now S$80 (US$63) for a standard four-seater, while trips from Larkin Terminal in Johor Bahru cost RM240 (US$61).

Previously, fares were S$60 or RM120 per trip, cross-border taxi drivers from both countries told CNA.

“While there are now more choices for passengers, it is too expensive for them so we have yet to see any positive impacts but it is only the first day. Maybe after a month, we can better assess,” said Shaban.