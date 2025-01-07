Singapore-Malaysia relationship can be ‘building block’ in strengthening ASEAN amid global challenges: PM Wong

SINGAPORE: An uncertain geopolitical climate is a “strong and powerful” motivator for members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to bolster their ties, and the Singapore-Malaysia relationship can hopefully be a key building block in doing so, said Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Tuesday (Jan 7).

His Malaysian counterpart PM Anwar Ibrahim said countries should adopt a “new attitude” where they focus on leveraging each other’s strengths, instead of having discussions primarily tuned towards rivalry and “unnecessary conflicts”.

Both leaders were responding during a joint press conference at the 11th Malaysia-Singapore Leaders’ Retreat in Putrajaya to a question on how both sides are doing in light of heightened superpower rivalry and economic uncertainties.

A second Donald Trump presidency in the United States has sparked concerns over the implications on the global economy and stability. Ongoing hot wars in Ukraine and Gaza have also heightened tensions and raised the geopolitical temperature.

Mr Wong pointed out the importance of strengthening links and cooperating on a “win-win basis” amid a “more dangerous and troubled” world.

He also cited the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone and Johor Bahru–Singapore Rapid Transit System as examples of tie-ups, while also highlighting other areas being explored such as cross-border electricity trading, digitalisation and infrastructure.

“But we are also hoping that the bilateral relationship between Malaysia and Singapore can provide an important foundation and building block for a stronger ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations), which again we have an opportunity to advance through Malaysia’s chairmanship,” Mr Wong said.

“So the global challenges and tensions are indeed on our minds, and I think there is a very strong and powerful motivation to come together and strengthen our bilateral and regional ties.