PM Lee congratulates Ismail Sabri Yaakob on becoming Malaysia's 9th prime minister

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Sunday (Aug 22) congratulated Mr Ismail Sabri Yaakob on becoming Malaysia's ninth prime minister, as he invited his newly sworn-in counterpart to make an official visit to Singapore.

In a telephone call that Mr Lee made on Sunday morning, both leaders affirmed Singapore's and Malaysia's "longstanding, deep, and broad-ranging relations," Singapore's Foreign Affairs Ministry (MFA) said in a press statement.

MFA added that during the call, the two prime ministers also looked forward to working closely together and tackling "shared challenges" like the COVID-19 pandemic.