Singapore-Puteri Harbour ferry services may give tourists more options but not likely to alleviate Causeway congestion: Experts

JOHOR BAHRU: Ferry services between Singapore and the Puteri Harbour ferry terminal in Johor could pique the interest of travellers, especially tourists who are keen to explore a new option to cross the border, said experts who spoke to CNA.

However, they maintained that such services are unlikely to move the needle sufficiently to alleviate congestion at the two land checkpoints between Singapore and Malaysia - the Causeway and Second Link.

On Thursday (Jan 19), Johor Chief Minister Onn Hafiz Ghazi said that the state government was exploring the possibility of ferry services between Puteri Harbour international terminal and Singapore.

“With this new route, we are confident it will further facilitate accessibility between Johor and Singapore, while also helping to further improve the state's economic status,” said Mr Onn Hafiz.

He noted that in 2022, more than 141,000 tourists came from Batam and Tanjung Balai in Indonesia into Malaysia via the ferry terminal, which is owned and operated by Malaysia property developer UEM Sunrise.

According to tourism and business expert from Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) Associate Professor Nanthakumar Loganathan, ferry as a mode of transportation could appeal to Singapore tourists who do not wish to be stuck in traffic congestion at the land checkpoints.

“The ferry service could be a viable option for them - for day trippers who come into Johor to shop as well as tourists who use it as a gateway to travel further up north to places like Melaka and Kuala Lumpur,” he added.

He added that the ferry terminal was also close to private hospitals in the Medini area, including Gleneagles Hospital, and this could be a genuine option for tourists from Singapore who come for medical services.

Prof Loganathan noted that Johor is keen on developing itself as a medical tourism hub and transport infrastructure like ferry services could be key in improving accessibility for visitors.