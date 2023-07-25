Singapore to set up embassy in Timor-Leste capital Dili

SIXTH ASEAN COUNTRY TO OPEN EMBASSY IN TIMOR-LESTE

Describing Timor-Leste as an old friend, Dr Balakrishnan said: “They have had difficult circumstances in their birth as a country, as a nation. We admire them, we respect them.

“Now, as they continue to develop as a country and as a nation, especially as they join ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations), we believe this is the time to establish a resident embassy to be the focal point for our cooperation, for our support and for the mutual exploration of opportunities in the future.”

Meanwhile, Mr Freitas said Singapore has helped in his country's preparations to be a member of ASEAN.

Singapore would be the sixth ASEAN country to set up an embassy in Timor-Leste, which has been touted as an up-and-coming tourist destination with its idyllic beaches, turquoise waters and rugged mountains.

But the process to establish the embassy could take a few years, and involves searching for an appropriate location, appointing a resident ambassador in due course and having delegates on the ground.