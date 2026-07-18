Singaporean arrested after Jakarta police bust etomidate vape factory: Reports

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean man has been arrested after Jakarta police and customs officials jointly raided a home in the Indonesian capital that was allegedly being used as an etomidate vape factory, according to local media reports.

The 34-year-old, identified by the initials LHM and also known as Hayden, is suspected of playing a key role in producing etomidate vape cartridges at the facility.

Such vapes are commonly known as Kpods in Singapore.

Thousands of vape cartridges and laboratory equipment were seized during the raid on Friday (Jul 17).

The chief of the Soekarno-Hatta Airport police said the raid on the home in North Jakarta followed the seizure of 2.2kg of etomidate by airport customs, news outlet Antara reported.

Another police spokesperson told news outlet IDN Times that the suspect had been "given a target of producing 500 etomidate cartridges a day".

Investigations are ongoing to determine how many vape cartridges were produced and how long the operation had been running, reports said.

CNA has contacted Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs for more information on the arrest.