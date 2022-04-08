Singapore drivers risk arrest, being barred from entering and leaving over unpaid traffic fines: Malaysia police

KUALA LUMPUR: Singaporean drivers heading to Malaysia have been advised that they can be barred from entering or leaving the peninsula and face the risk of arrest due to outstanding traffic summonses.

A total of 108,757 outstanding summonses were recorded by the Malaysian police involving various traffic offences committed by Singaporeans between 2016 and 2021, said Bukit Aman traffic investigation and enforcement department’s director Mat Kasim Karim, in a statement on Thursday (Apr 7).

On average, around 20,000 to 30,000 traffic summonses had not been settled every year between 2016 and 2021.

The annual average numbers went down significantly to around 12,000 and just 110 for 2020 and 2021 respectively, presumably due to the closure of the borders.

Mr Mat Kasim said that the summonses issued were for various traffic offences such as driving over the speed limit, causing road accidents, traffic obstructions, cutting queues, ignoring traffic signs, and not wearing seat belts.

Other offences included using registration numbers that do not follow the regulations or specifications and for having no brake lights.

"Singaporeans with outstanding summonses and have been issued arrest warrants can be barred from entering or leaving this country and the traffic offenders can also be arrested and charged in court immediately," Mr Mat Kasim was quoted as saying by Bernama.

He denied allegations that there were weaknesses in enforcement against Singapore citizens.

“These outstanding summonses are also due to the failure to issue summonses to the traffic offenders because they do not have an address to enable the summonses to be posted to them.

“There is also a possibility that the vehicles involved have been disposed of as they have reached the lifespan allowed, based on the law of the country (Singapore),” added Mr Mat Kasim.

He said that the traffic police welcomed the registration of Singaporeans’ vehicles with the Malaysian Road Transport Department (JPJ) through the Road Charge (RC) collection system and Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP) records which will be effective at the country's border gates soon.

He said the system allowed police to obtain information on the traffic offenders for the purpose of issuing summons notices.

Singaporean drivers entering the Malaysian land borders were exempted from the road charge and toll from Apr 1 to Apr 7.

From Friday onwards, they will need to bring along a valid Touch 'n Go card to pay for both charges at the immigration checkpoints.