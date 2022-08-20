Singaporean man and Malaysian girlfriend charged with drug trafficking in Malaysia

JOHOR BAHRU: A Singaporean man and his Malaysian girlfriend were charged in Malaysia on Thursday (Aug 18) with drug trafficking.

Loh Kok Kiong, 49, and Soh Yong Xin, 32, were jointly charged with trafficking 9.6kg of methamphetamine. Loh was also given two additional charges of trafficking 1.5kg of methamphetamine and 139g of nimetazepam.

No plea was recorded from the couple after the charges were read before Magistrate Mohd Zulhilmi Ibrahim.

Loh and Soh also pleaded not guilty to a charge of possessing 666g of ketamine at Forest City on Aug 9.

The 49-year-old also claimed trial on two charges. The first was for possessing 100g of ketamine at Forest City on at 11.15am on Aug 9, and the second charge was for administering methamphetamine into his body at the Iskandar Puteri District Police Headquarters Narcotics Division at 10.30pm on the same day.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Danial Munir appeared for the prosecution while both Loh and Soh were unrepresented. The case will return to court on Sep 20.

Anyone convicted of drug trafficking in Malaysia faces the death penalty, or life imprisonment with 15 strokes of the whip.