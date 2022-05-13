Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

Fuel shortages and empty supermarket shelves: Singaporean in Sri Lanka describes experience under curfew
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

Fuel shortages and empty supermarket shelves: Singaporean in Sri Lanka describes experience under curfew

Fuel shortages and empty supermarket shelves: Singaporean in Sri Lanka describes experience under curfew

Anti-government protestors outside the Old Parliament Building in Sri Lanka's commercial capital Colombo. (Photo: Ramdzan Salim)

Vanessa Lim
Vanessa Lim
13 May 2022 06:20AM (Updated: 13 May 2022 06:04AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

COLOMBO: Things have changed drastically since Mr Ramdzan Salim arrived in Sri Lanka’s commercial capital in March on a work assignment.

With his hotel window overlooking the Old Parliament Building, which houses the presidential office, the Singaporean project coordinator has had a front-row seat to the political and economic crisis that has taken over Sri Lanka.

Over the past few weeks, the field near the building has been the scene of a growing protest camp. Dozens of tents have been erected at the site, as demonstrators express their anger at the government's mishandling of Sri Lanka’s worst financial crisis in decades.

Protest site near the Old Parliament Building. (Photo: Ramdzan Salim)

“From a peaceful green field, it’s become a crowded, makeshift village set up by peaceful protesters,” said Mr Ramdzan during a phone interview with CNA on Thursday (May 12).

“The protests have actually been very peaceful in fact, the (protesters) also made it as a platform to showcase some local artists as well as a platform to voice their dissatisfaction with their government,” he said.

Dozens of tents have been set up at a protest site near the Old Parliament Building. (Photo: Ramdzan Salim)
The protest site near Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s office has become a platform for local artists as well as protesters to voice out their dissatisfaction with the government. (Photo: Ramdzan Salim)
A poster with the words 'Power of the People' put up by anti-government protestors. (Photo: Ramdzan Salim)
The slogan “Gota go home”, in reference to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa , is being chanted at demonstrations sweeping Sri Lanka. (Photo: Ramdzan Salim)
A banner with the slogan “Gota go home" which has been chanted at demonstrations sweeping Sri Lanka. (Photo: Ramdzan Salim)

But things took a dramatic turn on Monday when government supporters armed with sticks and clubs attacked the protesters in Colombo, injuring dozens.

Following the clash, Sri Lankan authorities deployed thousands of troops and police to enforce a curfew.

According to Mr Ramdzan, around 120 to 150 protesters still show up every day.

Related:

EMPTY SHELVES, FUEL SHORTAGES

When CNA spoke to him, the 50-year-old was rushing to buy essentials before the start of the curfew, which was due to be lifted on Wednesday morning but has been extended. People will not be allowed out from 2pm on Thursday until 6am (8.30am Singapore time) on Friday.

“We have been on a two-day curfew already so far so you can imagine that people are running out of essentials and stuff,” Mr Ramdzan said.

“Certain things like fresh vegetables are totally empty on the shelves at the supermarket and there’s been a shortage of milk for the past two months,” he said, adding that he has been stocking up on canned goods and other non-perishable foods.

A vegetable section at a supermarket in Colombo. (Photo: Ramdzan Salim)

The situation has also disrupted his work.

“We couldn't travel out from the hotel at all the whole of yesterday because of the curfews and the roadblocks,” he said.

“For this week, there also won’t be any supply of diesel until Sunday which means we have to limit our travel because that’s what our vehicles run on,” he said, adding that the shortage has increased the average waiting time at petrol kiosks to three hours.

Most shops in this mall in Colombo have closed. (Photo: Ramdzan Salim)

On Thursday, Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) advised Singaporeans to defer all non-essential travel to Sri Lanka.

MFA also urged Singaporeans in Sri Lanka to exercise vigilance and take all necessary precautions for their personal safety.

Mr Ramdzan is making arrangements to fly back to Singapore in 10 days’ time when his deployment ends.

“I still hear that there are unrests and arson (attacks) in other parts of Sri Lanka but in Colombo, in general, it's quite subdued now after the violence escalated on Monday, so I’m not too worried,” he said.

“So far, there are no restrictions on travelling to and from the airport but tourists and business travellers will need to show their airline tickets and passports in order to pass the roadblocks.”

Source: CNA/vl(ac)

Related Topics

Sri Lanka protest Gotabaya Rajapaksa Mahinda Rajapaksa

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us