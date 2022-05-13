Fuel shortages and empty supermarket shelves: Singaporean in Sri Lanka describes experience under curfew

COLOMBO: Things have changed drastically since Mr Ramdzan Salim arrived in Sri Lanka’s commercial capital in March on a work assignment.

With his hotel window overlooking the Old Parliament Building, which houses the presidential office, the Singaporean project coordinator has had a front-row seat to the political and economic crisis that has taken over Sri Lanka.

Over the past few weeks, the field near the building has been the scene of a growing protest camp. Dozens of tents have been erected at the site, as demonstrators express their anger at the government's mishandling of Sri Lanka’s worst financial crisis in decades.