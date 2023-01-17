Singaporean suspected of Thai forex trading scam arrested in Phuket

BANGKOK: A Singaporean was arrested at Thailand’s Phuket International Airport on Monday (Jan 16) for his alleged involvement in a foreign exchange trading scam, according to the Public Relations Department of Phuket.

The man identified as Daryl Yonghui Cai was detained by immigration and police officers at the airport’s departure hall where he was waiting to board Scoot flight TR659 to Singapore.

According to the authorities, the Thai Criminal Court has issued an arrest warrant for the man as a suspect in a fraud case known as the Forex-3D scam.

“The immigration officers at the Phuket airport's departure area examined the person’s passport. It turned out Mr Daryl is a suspect in the arrest warrant,” the Phuket Public Relations Department said on its Facebook page on Monday.

The man is believed to be one of the key suspects in the Forex-3D scam, which is being probed by the Justice Ministry’s Department of Special Investigation (DSI).