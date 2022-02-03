64-year-old Singaporean woman found dead in Johor river: Reports

JOHOR BAHRU: The body of a Singaporean woman was found in Sungai Plentong in Johor Bahru on Wednesday (Feb 2).

Police received a report by a member of the public about the discovery of the body of a 64-year-old woman at about 10.45am, said Seri Alam district police chief superintendent Mohd Sohaimi Ishak.

"Police are trying to trace a 33-year-old, believed to be the woman's next-of-kin, who had lodged a missing persons report to help identify the body," he said in a statement, according to Bernama.

China Press reported that the woman was a Singaporean married to a Malaysian man, and that she moved to Johor Bahru in August last year.

She had reportedly left home on the morning of Jan 31, leaving behind her mobile phone, wallet, passport and Singapore IC.

Police chief superintendent Mohd Sohaimi said her body has been taken to the hospital for a postmortem examination.

"Police are still investigating the case and at this stage, it is classified as a sudden death report," said Mohd Sohaimi.