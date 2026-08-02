4 Singaporeans among foreigners arrested in Vietnam over alleged drug-laced vape trafficking ring

HO CHI MINH CITY: Police in Vietnam have arrested 65 people, including ten foreign nationals, for allegedly operating a drug trafficking network that injected narcotic-laced e-liquid into e-cigarette pods and sold products to customers.

Suspects include four Singaporeans, four Malaysians, and two Taiwanese, the Ho Chi Minh City Police Department’s Drug Crime Investigation Division said in a statement on Saturday (Aug 1).



Singaporean Melvin Tan Junjie, 30, and Malaysian national Hoo Jia How, 30, were identified as alleged ringleaders, authorities said.

CNA has reached out to the Singapore Police Force and Ministry of Foreign Affairs for comment.

Investigations began in early July after officers detected signs of the operation, authorities said.

Following weeks of surveillance, police raided a rented house in Cau Ong Lanh, a ward in Ho Chi Minh city - arresting Tan and Hoo and also seizing 1,331 e-cigarette cartridges and 140ml of etomidate-infused liquid.

Another Singaporean, Oh Jang Fong, accused of supplying the etomidate liquid used to fill the cartridges, was later arrested.

Further raids dismantled two additional distribution networks, bringing the total number of arrests to 65, police said.

Often used as an anesthetic in medicine, etomidate has been increasingly abused by mixing it into e-cigarette liquid.

It was classified as a narcotic in Vietnam earlier this year.

When inhaled, it is rapidly absorbed into the bloodstream and affects the brain.

Users have reported effects like extreme drowsiness, impaired awareness, dizziness, slurred and slowed speech, and even difficulty walking. It can cause death in severe cases.

Authorities allege that the group had injected the drug into e-cigarette pods before distributing products through local dealers.

The pods were sold to both Vietnamese and foreign customers, with some buyers allegedly reselling them or organising drug use.