Singaporeans in Bangkok advised to exercise caution, says MFA after Siam Paragon mall shooting

SINGAPORE: Singaporeans in Bangkok are advised to exercise caution after a deadly shooting at Siam Paragon mall on Tuesday (Oct 3).

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said on Wednesday that the Singapore embassy in Bangkok was in contact with local authorities to determine if any Singaporeans were injured or directly affected by the shooting.

"There are currently no reports of any Singaporeans affected by the shooting," MFA added.

"Singaporeans in Bangkok are advised to exercise caution, monitor the local news and heed the instructions of local authorities."

Singaporeans travelling to Thailand are also strongly encouraged to e-register with MFA if they have not done so.