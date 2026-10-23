Generations of women sustain Kelantan's famed Siti Khadijah Market

KOTA BHARU, Kelantan: Every morning, 80-year-old Fatimah Farik opens her small clothing stall at Siti Khadijah Market, greeting customers and fellow traders she has known for decades.

The market's oldest trader is the fourth generation in her family to make a living through commerce, a tradition she has no intention of giving up.

"I've loved trading since I was young," she said. "It started with my father, then my mother, my brother and now me.

"I really can't sit at home. If I do, I get bored and I don't like it.”

Fatimah's story reflects a defining feature of Kelantan's best-known market, where women make up more than 90 per cent of traders and continue to play a central role in the Malaysian state's economy.

Around 1,300 businesses operate at Siti Khadijah Market, selling everything from traditional Kelantanese food and snacks to clothing, textiles and household goods.

According to the Bumiputera Petty Traders Association of Pasar Siti Khadijah, the market's range of offerings and its predominantly female traders make it a popular draw for tourists.