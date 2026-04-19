Six die in Kyiv shooting, hostage situation; being investigated as a terrorist act

KYIV: Ukrainian police killed a man alleged to have opened fire on Saturday (Apr 18) at passersby in a Kyiv district before barricading himself into a supermarket with hostages and refusing to negotiate in an incident that killed six people.

Ukraine's Security Service said the shooting was being investigated as a terrorist act.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, speaking in his nightly video address, said the shooting happened in the leafy Holosiivskyi district, injuring 14 people, including a 12-year-old boy.

"He took hostages, and unfortunately, one of them was killed," Zelenskiy said. "Four people died simply on the street. One woman died in the hospital after being seriously wounded."

Shootings of this nature are extremely rare in Ukraine.

Video from the scene showed emergency crews loading at least one body into an ambulance.