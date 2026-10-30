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Six feared dead in helicopter crash in Indian Himalayan state
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Asia

Six feared dead in helicopter crash in Indian Himalayan state

The helicopter was flying from Badrinath, a prominent pilgrimage destination for Hindus located in the mountains, to Dehradun city, carrying five passengers and a pilot.

Six feared dead in helicopter crash in Indian Himalayan state

This photo shared by Uttarakhand Police on the X platform shows rescuers working at the site of a helicopter crash near Kedarnath, in Uttarakhand, India, Sunday, Jun 15, 2025. (Photo: AP/Uttarakhand Police on X)

30 Oct 2026 08:15PM
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NEW DELHI: Six people were feared dead in a helicopter crash in the Indian Himalayan state of Uttarakhand on Friday (Oct 30), television channels reported, adding that bad weather was suspected to be the cause.

The helicopter was flying from Badrinath, a prominent pilgrimage destination for Hindus located in the mountains, to Dehradun city, carrying five passengers and a pilot, news agency ANI reported.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said his office had received information about a helicopter crashing near a village in the Joshimath area.

A joint rescue operation was being carried out by the district administration, disaster management teams and troops in the region, Dhami said in a post on X.

TV channels said that rescue teams had rushed to the site of the crash and fire and smoke were visible there.

Source: Reuters/cf

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