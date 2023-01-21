Six injured in Jammu blasts before India opposition leader Gandhi arrives

SRINAGAR: At least six people were injured on Saturday (Jan 21) in two blasts in Jammu, the principal Indian city in a region disputed by neighbouring Pakistan, police said, ahead of the arrival of Indian opposition leader Rahul Gandhi on a cross-country march.

The blasts hit Jammu's transport yard in the Narwal area, said regional police chief Mukesh Singh, as security has been heightened with Gandhi's march expected to reach the city on Monday.

Thousands have joined his march against "hate and division", which aims to turn the leftist Congress party's fortunes around after its drubbing by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu-nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party in a 2019 election.

Modi wants to take control of India's part of the Muslim-majority Himalayan region of Jammu and Kashmir, hotly contested by Muslim-majority Pakistan. It has been governed almost exclusively by Muslim chief ministers.