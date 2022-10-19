Small island off Hong Kong offers haven from stress of living

HONG KONG: Something clicked instantly for Zero Chan when she first set foot on the island of Peng Chau, a short ferry ride from Hong Kong's central business district, at a time when she was feeling burnt out and recovering from illness.

"When I take the ferry back, it's like a cleansing ritual," the former film producer told Reuters. "I can fall asleep, read or do my own thing on the ferry. I already feel recharged."

The island offers valuable middle ground for some like Chan, who seek to leave behind the stress accumulated from events such as protests in 2019, a national security crackdown that followed, and more recently, strict curbs against COVID-19.

These changes have reshaped life in the global financial hub, driving hundreds of thousands to leave for Britain, Canada and Taiwan, but Chan has stayed on.