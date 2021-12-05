Smouldering debris, mud hinder Indonesia volcano rescue; at least 14 dead

LUMAJANG, Indonesia: Rescuers were searching for survivors Sunday (Dec 5) on the slopes of the highest volcano on Indonesia’s island of Java after it was rocked by an eruption that killed at least 14 people, as smouldering debris and thick mud hampered their efforts.

Mount Semeru in Lumajang district in East Java province spewed thick columns of ash into the sky, and searing gas and lava flowed down its slopes after a sudden eruption Saturday triggered by heavy rains. Villages and nearby towns were blanketed with falling ash and several hamlets were buried under tonnes of mud from volcanic debris.

Authorities warned the thousands of people who fled the volcano’s wrath not to return during Sunday’s lull in volcanic activity, but some villagers were desperate to check on livestock and possessions left behind. In several areas, everything - from the thinnest tree branch to couches and chairs inside homes - was caked with ash.