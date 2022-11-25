Soaring ringgit after Anwar's appointment as Malaysia's PM 'not sustainable': Analyst

SINGAPORE: The soaring ringgit, following the appointment of Pakatan Harapan chairman Anwar Ibrahim as Malaysia’s new prime minister, is not sustainable, one observer cautioned.

The currency had surged by 1.8 per cent right after Mr Anwar’s appointment on Thursday (Nov 24), the largest single-day gain since March 2016. The ringgit further extended its gains on Friday, rising 0.8 per cent to 4.4542 against the US dollar.

But observers believe the ringgit could trade back up to around 4.6 against the dollar by the year-end.

“We're a little bit skeptical that this significant move down below 4.5 is going to be sustainable,” said Dr Sailesh K. Jha, group chief economist and head of financial market research at RHB Bank, on Friday.

“Our year-end target is 4.6, and the first half of next year, we're at 4.7 to 4.8,” he told CNA’s Asia Now. “So there's been no major changes in our currency view.”

Malaysia’s currency and stocks jumped after Mr Anwar was sworn in as Malaysia’s 10th prime minister on Thursday, ending five days of political uncertainty post-election and capping his decades-long wait for the country's top job.

PRICE PRESSURES WEIGHING ON MALAYSIANS

Meanwhile, Malaysia’s inflation rate eased to 4 per cent in October, compared to the 4.5 per cent in September, the Department of Statistics Malaysia said on Friday.