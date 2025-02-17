Some Indonesia lawmakers eye removing central bank governor, Tempo magazine reports

JAKARTA: Some members of Indonesia's parliament plan to propose the president remove the central bank governor because they think he was not properly backing the government's policy, investigative magazine Tempo reported on Monday (Feb 17), citing unnamed sources.

Earlier this month, parliament passed new rules for the evaluation and dismissal of public officials who are appointed by the legislature, covering judges in top courts and leaders of institutions such as the police, the military and the anti-corruption commission.

Sufmi Dasco Ahmad, the deputy speaker of parliament who is also a senior member of President Prabowo Subianto's party, told Reuters there was no plan to remove the central bank governor.

Tempo reported the new regulation would be used by some members to propose to the president that he remove Bank Indonesia Governor Perry Warjiyo, citing several members of Prabowo's coalition and a close aide, none of whom were named.

"Perry (Warjiyo) was considered to be not cooperative regarding 'burden sharing', or cooperating with the government to handle economic problems," Tempo wrote, without identifying a policy that the governor was said to be not supporting.