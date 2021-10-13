Some people in India sell family gold to survive COVID-19 cash crunch

MUMBAI: In Mumbai's jewellery bazaar, Kavita Jogani gingerly places her wedding bangles on the shopkeeper's scales, one of the thousands of Indians parting with their most cherished asset - gold.

It was not an easy decision - Jogani was desperate after her garment business took a severe hit in the past year and a half with multiple COVID-19 lockdowns, making it difficult to pay shop bills and the salaries of her 15 employees.

The headline growth numbers suggest Asia's third-largest economy is rebounding from the economic crisis unleashed by COVID-19, but there is no end yet to the financial pain for many Indians.

"I don't have any other option than selling the gold," said Jogani as she waited nervously for the shop owner to make her an offer.

"I bought these bangles before my wedding 23 years ago," the 45-year-old told AFP.

Business closures and job losses pushed more than 230 million Indians into poverty in the past year, according to a study by Azim Premji University, leaving many struggling to pay rent, school fees and hospital bills.

Their difficulties have been compounded in recent weeks by soaring prices for electricity, fuel and other items.

Desperate for cash, many families and small businesses have been putting up gold jewellery - their last resort - as collateral to secure short-term loans to tide them over.

Banks disbursed "loans against gold jewellery" worth 4.71 trillion rupees (US$64 billion) in the first eight months of 2021, a 74 per cent jump year-on-year, central bank data showed.

And many of these loans have gone sour with borrowers unable to keep up with repayments, leaving lenders to auction off the gold.

Newspapers have been flooded with notices for such sales.