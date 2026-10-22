Son of Aung San Suu Kyi says had first call in five years

YANGON: The son of Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi said he spoke on Thursday (Oct 22) to the detained former democratic leader for the first time in more than five years.

"Today, I was finally able to speak with my mother, Daw Aung San Suu Kyi, after more than five years. Hearing her voice again means more than words can express," Kim Aris said in a post on Facebook.

Aung San Suu Kyi is under house arrest in the capital, Naypyidaw, according to Myanmar authorities, where she has been sequestered since being unseated in a 2021 military coup.

AFP could not immediately reach Kim Aris - who lives in the United Kingdom - and it was not clear how he spoke to his mother, who won the 1991 Nobel Peace Prize for efforts to bring democracy to Myanmar.

However, he posted images accompanying his Facebook post which appeared to show him standing outside the Myanmar embassy in London.

"I am deeply grateful to everyone who has stood by my mother and me. I believe your voices helped make this moment possible," Kim Aris wrote.

"But my mother is 81 and remains unjustly detained. One conversation is not regular family access."