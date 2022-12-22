Philippines boosts military in disputed sea after China's 'encroachment'

MANILA: The Philippines ordered its military to boost their presence in the South China Sea on Thursday (Dec 22), citing a "threat" to a garrison in the disputed waterway after nearby Chinese "activities".

It comes two days after media reported that Beijing had begun reclaiming more land in the contested Spratly Islands, a major archipelago in the South China Sea that hosts military installations by a number of countries.

"Any encroachment in the West Philippine Sea or reclamation on the features therein is a threat to the security of Pagasa Island," the Philippine defence department said on Thursday.

Manila refers to the waters immediately west of the Philippines as the West Philippine Sea, while Pagasa Island, the second biggest in the Spratlys, is also known as Thitu Island.

The defence department said that it had directed the armed forces "to strengthen the country's presence in the West Philippine Sea, following the monitored Chinese activities close to Pagasa Island".

The agency did not specify the nature of the "monitored Chinese activities", but the Philippine military said that its air and naval patrols had observed "China militia vessels" in these areas.