Philippines slams Chinese ship's 'close distance manoeuvring' at Scarborough Shoal
In this file photo taken on May 14, 2019, the Philippine Coast Guard ship BRP Langgam sails past a China Coast Guard ship while conducting a joint search and rescue exercise with the United States Coast Guard ship Bertholf (not pictured) near Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea. (File photo: AFP/Ted Aljibe)

27 Mar 2022 02:15PM (Updated: 27 Mar 2022 02:15PM)
MANILA: The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) on Sunday (Mar 27) reported a recent incident of "close distance manoeuvring" by a China Coast Guard (CCG) vessel in the disputed South China Sea that "constrained" the movement of a Philippine ship sailing nearby.

The Mar 2 incident took place during the PCG's maritime patrol operations around the Scarborough Shoal, locally known as Bajo de Masinloc, the PCG said in a news release.

It was yet unclear whether the Philippines had lodged a diplomatic protest for the incident. The PCG said that it had to wait for the go signal from the country's National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea before making the incident public.

The incident involved a CCG vessel with bow number 3305 that conducted close distance manoeuvring over an area of approximately 19.2m in the direction of Philippine vessel BRP Malabrigo, the PCG said.

"This constrained the manoeuvring space of BRP Malabrigo - a clear violation of the 1972 International Regulations for Preventing Collisions at Sea (COLREGS)," the PCG said.

The PCG had asked the country's Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) to help address the issue through "rules-based and peaceful approaches", according to the PCG commandant, Admiral Artemio Abu.

The DFA and the Chinese embassy in Manila did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

China lays claim to most of the waters within a so-called Nine Dash Line in the South China Sea, which is also contested by Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam.

Abu said that it was the fourth reported incident of close distance manoeuvring involving CCG and Philippine vessels in the Scarborough Shoal since May last year.

Despite the risks, Abu said that the deployment of Philippine assets and personnel to waters within the country's exclusive economic zones would continue.

Source: Reuters/kg

