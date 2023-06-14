Philippines starts bringing tourists to disputed Spratly Islands in South China Sea

But it does not make for a typical vacation. There are infrastructure gaps on most of the islands, including a lack of ports.

"The Great Kalayaan Expedition aims to open the vast West Philippine Sea for tourism,” said tour organiser Ken Hupanda.

“Although the programme's aim is not exactly to create an aggressive move, we definitely believe that it gives some value to our claim (of the Kalayaan Islands).”

MAKING THE TRIP

The first paying tour group to make the journey from Jun 2 to Jun 8 was made up of media, academics and water sports enthusiasts like Filipino diver Bretch Garcinez.

"Nationalism plays an important role in the decision (to go for the tour) despite the cost. Because that place is very special, because every nation is looking at that place,” said Mr Garcinez.

The jump-off point is a restricted Philippine naval facility.

It took more than 30 hours for the group’s yacht to get to the first stop, a beautiful bird sanctuary called Lawak Island.

However, it was not the tour's main attraction. Instead, it was witnessing in person the maritime might of China, with sightings of a China Coast Guard vessel and other vessels that a Philippine Navy officer on board the yacht as a security escort identified as belonging to China.