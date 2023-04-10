Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

US Navy says destroyer conducts navigational rights mission in South China Sea
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

US Navy says destroyer conducts navigational rights mission in South China Sea

US Navy says destroyer conducts navigational rights mission in South China Sea

FILE PHOTO: The USS Milius (DDG69) guided-missile destroyer arrives to join the Forward Deployed Naval Force (FDNS) at the U.S. naval base in Yokosuka, Japan May 22, 2018. REUTERS/Issei Kato

10 Apr 2023 12:16PM (Updated: 10 Apr 2023 12:16PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING: The US Navy said its guided-missile destroyer USS Milius conducted a navigational rights and freedoms mission in the South China Sea near the Spratly Islands on Monday (Apr 10).

The announcement came as China's military simulated precision strikes against Taiwan in military drills around the island amid growing tensions between China and the US in the region.

The US Navy said the operation by the destroyer was consistent with international law.

"At the conclusion of the operation, USS Milius exited the excessive claim area and continued operations in the South China Sea," a US Navy statement said. "This freedom of navigation operation upheld the rights, freedoms and lawful uses of the sea."

Last month, China and the US sparred over the movement of the USS Milius, which China said entered its territorial waters in the South China Sea near the Paracel Islands.

China claims vast swathes of the area that overlap with exclusive economic zones of various countries, including the Philippines. Trillions of dollars in trade flow every year through the waterway.

Source: Reuters/ac

Related Topics

China United States South China Sea

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.