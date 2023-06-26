South Korea aims to curb private education spending, axe 'killer questions'

SEOUL: South Korea's government unveiled plans on Monday (Jun 26) aimed at curbing the country's burgeoning spending on private education, which has been blamed for being a major factor behind the country's declining fertility rate.

The move comes as President Yoon Suk Yeol this month criticised college entrance tests that incorporate questions not in the curriculum at public schools, including some that have been dubbed "killer questions" because of their complexity.

"We will cut the vicious cycle of killer questions in exams, which leads to excessive competition among students and parents in private education," education minister Lee Ju-ho told a briefing.

The ministry also vowed to crack down on private education "cartels" by ramping up efforts to monitor what it termed false and exaggerated advertising by private schools targeting exam preparations.

Local media have reported on alleged connections between the private education industry and government education officials in drawing up college entrance exams that require private tutoring to master.