South Korea approves Celltrion's COVID-19 treatment for use

SEOUL: South Korea on Friday (Sep 17) approved drugmaker Celltrions' antibody COVID-19 treatment for infected adults in high-risk groups or those with severe symptoms.

Phase III clinical trials showed that the treatment significantly reduced deterioration of COVID-19 symptoms to severe levels and shortened recovery, the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety said in a statement on Friday.

The treatment lowered the rate of high-risk patients developing severe symptoms by 72 per cent and shortened recovery by 4.12 days, the ministry said.