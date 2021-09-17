Logo
Asia

South Korea approves Celltrion's COVID-19 treatment for use
Asia

FILE PHOTO: Flags bearing the South Korean national flag and Celltrion's flag flutter in the wind at the company's headquarters in Incheon, South Korea, on Oct 28, 2016. (Photo: REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji)

17 Sep 2021 06:04PM (Updated: 17 Sep 2021 06:04PM)
SEOUL: South Korea on Friday (Sep 17) approved drugmaker Celltrions' antibody COVID-19 treatment for infected adults in high-risk groups or those with severe symptoms.

Phase III clinical trials showed that the treatment significantly reduced deterioration of COVID-19 symptoms to severe levels and shortened recovery, the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety said in a statement on Friday.

The treatment lowered the rate of high-risk patients developing severe symptoms by 72 per cent and shortened recovery by 4.12 days, the ministry said.

Celltrion said in a separate regulatory filing it plans to apply for emergency use approval and permission for the treatment from each country through continuous discussions with each regulatory agency.

Celltrion shares closed up 3.2 per cent on Friday, compared with a 0.3 per cent rise in the wider market.

Source: Reuters/ga

