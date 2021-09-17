South Korea approves Celltrion's COVID-19 treatment for use

SEOUL: South Korea on Friday (Sep 17) approved drugmaker Celltrions' antibody COVID-19 treatment for infected adults in high-risk groups or those with severe symptoms.
Phase III clinical trials showed that the treatment significantly reduced deterioration of COVID-19 symptoms to severe levels and shortened recovery, the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety said in a statement on Friday.
The treatment lowered the rate of high-risk patients developing severe symptoms by 72 per cent and shortened recovery by 4.12 days, the ministry said.
Celltrion said in a separate regulatory filing it plans to apply for emergency use approval and permission for the treatment from each country through continuous discussions with each regulatory agency.
Celltrion shares closed up 3.2 per cent on Friday, compared with a 0.3 per cent rise in the wider market.
