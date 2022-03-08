South Korea approves rules on app store law targeting Apple, Google

SEOUL: South Korea approved detailed rules for a law banning dominant app store operators such as Apple Inc and Alphabet's Google from forcing software developers to use their payments systems, the country's telecommunications regulator said on Tuesday (Mar 8).

South Korea passed the law, an amendment to the Telecommunication Business Act, last year.

It was the first such curb by a major economy on Apple and Google, which face global criticism for requiring the use of proprietary payment systems that charge commissions of up to 30 per cent.

The rules, called the enforcement ordinance, will be put into effect on Mar 15.