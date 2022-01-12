South Korea authorises Novavax COVID-19 vaccine, imports Pfizer pills

SEOUL: South Korea is turning to additional pharmaceutical tools as it looks to pre-empt a surge of Omicron COVID-19 infections, authorising the use of Novavax's vaccine on Wednesday (Jan 12) and preparing to distribute the first of Pfizer's antiviral pills.

At least 21,000 of Pfizer's antiviral pills, called Paxlovid, will arrive in South Korea on Thursday, with another 10,000 more expected to arrive by the end of the month, the health ministry said.

The pills, which were authorised for emergency use in December, will begin being used in treatments for more than 1,000 people per day starting on Friday, the ministry added.

"By priority, oral treatment is planned to begin first for patients aged 65 or older, or patients with reduced immunity at home and residential treatment centres," a ministry spokesperson told a briefing.

Paxlovid was nearly 90 per cent effective in preventing hospitalisations and deaths in patients at high risk of severe illness, according to data from the company's clinical trial. Recent lab data suggests the drug retains its effectiveness against Omicron, Pfizer has said.