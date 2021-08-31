South Korea to begin offering COVID-19 vaccine booster shots in October

SEOUL: South Korea plans to begin giving out COVID-19 booster shots from October, joining several countries that have approved such doses amid resurgent infections and concern that vaccine protection wanes over time.

The plan will kick in once an October target for full vaccination of 70 per cent of the population is achieved, as authorities aim to boost the rate above 80 per cent with coverage for pregnant women and minors aged between 12 and 17 in the fourth quarter.

Initial booster doses will go to those with weakened immune systems or deemed to be at high risk.

Others will receive them six months after full vaccination, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said.

"We will start with booster shots for high-risk groups such as the elderly and virus-prevention, medical personnel and gradually expand inoculation in line with expert recommendation and decisions by health authorities," President Moon Jae-in told his top aides on Monday (Aug 30).