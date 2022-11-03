South Korean parents bury children killed in Halloween disaster

SEOUL: "Dad, I'm going out" were the last words Jung Hae-moon heard his daughter utter, at the end of a chat they had on the telephone on Saturday (Oct 29) as she turned down an invitation to dinner.

Hours later, 30-year-old Jung Joo-hee was among 156 people, most of them in their teens and twenties, killed in the South Korean capital as they celebrated Halloween free of COVID-19 restrictions for the first time in three years.

On Thursday, the young woman's family buried her ashes in a peaceful family plot outside Seoul, with a planted sapling and bouquets by her gravestone, in a sombre ceremony of prayers and tears.

"Rest well. Mum and dad will come see you," Jung Hae-moon said as the family stood by, together with his daughter's pet poodle.