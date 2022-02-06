South Korea surpasses 1 million total COVID-19 cases with daily record

SEOUL: South Korea on Sunday (Feb 6) surpassed 1 million cumulative COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, as health officials reported a daily record of 38,691 new infections driven by an Omicron variant outbreak.

South Korea saw its first confirmed COVID-19 case on Jan 20, 2020, and soon became the first country outside China to battle a major outbreak.

An aggressive strategy of tracking, tracing, masking and quarantining helped South Korea to blunt that initial wave and keep overall cases and deaths low without widespread lockdowns, but the spread of the Omicron variant is driving case numbers to new highs.

Deaths have remained low in the highly vaccinated country, however, with 15 new deaths reported as of midnight on Saturday, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency.